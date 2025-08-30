RT News - August 30 2025 2PM GMT

August 30, 2025

Looking east - Vladimir Putin heads for a red carpet welcome in China. That's as key leaders gather for a summit of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization along with a major military parade. We're following the developments from our special studio in Beijing. India's Prime Minister arrives in China for the historic SCO summit marking his first visit to the country in seven years. He's set to meet with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The former head of Ukraine's security council, Andrey Parubiy, who also previously served as the speaker of parliament is shot dead in broad daylight in the city of Lvov.





