The countdown to WWIII: US aircraft brought out of mothballs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confirmed. The US is preparing for war.
- WAR PREPS:
💥Field Protective Mask https://amzn.to/43KEcg1
- 💥Parcil Safety https://parcilsafety.com/collections/parcil-safety-collection-full-face-respirators/products/pd100-full-face-respirator
- Code LOCALPREPPER to save 25%
- 💥MIRA Safety https://www.mirasafety.com/products/cm-6m-tactical-gas-mask?avad=321765_b310c1705&nb_platform=avantlink&nb_pid=258237&nb_wid=321765&nb_tt=cl&nb_aid=NA
- If there is an EMP, I'll still be driving. Here is how.
💥EMP SHIELD https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- Code LOCALPREPPER to save $50
👉 Support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#wwiii #russia #china #ukraine #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #nuclear