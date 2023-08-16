BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Digital ID Currency CBDC Thread Aug 16, 2023
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 08/16/2023

💲🆔 LINKS 🆔💲


Brazil plays ball - The Statesman

https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/brazil-plays-ball-1503210467.html


De-dollarisation and what it means

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/08/11/de-dollarisation-and-what-it-means/


Morocco seeks to join BRICS, a G7 rivaling bloc

https://en.hespress.com/68977-morocco-seeks-to-join-brics-a-g7-rivaling-bloc.html


CBDCs coming? Australian fears of cashless society rise as major banks restrict withdrawals

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/cbdcs-coming-australian-fears-of-cashless-society-rise-as-major-banks-restrict-withdrawals/


Kenyan government SUSPENDS rollout of Worldcoin over potential risks to public safety

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-10-kenyan-government-suspends-rollout-worldcoin-risk-public.html


Canadians have ‘weak incentives’ to use a CBDC: Bank of Canada

https://cointelegraph.com/news/canadians-little-reason-to-adopt-cbdc-central-bank-paper





🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv

https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv

https://threads.truthparadigm.news


Keywords
truthevidencesocialcreditcbdcdigitalpassports15minutecitiesdigitalcurrencycbdc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy