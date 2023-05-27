BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The “Destroyer”Appears with Shane & Jesse Knock
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
74 views • 05/27/2023

"Bind Azazel and Shemyaza hand and foot, and throw them in the desert at Dudael, in the earth." - Enoch 10

1 Chronicles 21:15+ shows David receiving from Yahuah one of his rare visions... "... and David sees the Angel of Yahuah standing between earth and heaven, with his sword drawn in his hand... and 70,000 men from Yerushalayim laid slain." WHO is / are the Destroyers?

And WHERE “on earth” is “the desert at Dudael”?

5th and 6th Trumpets show the “Angle of Deaths” loosed !!!

Rev. 9, Ex. 12, Enoch 10, 1 Chron 21, 2 Kings 19

Jer 1:13 (“Dudael”, heb. “Cauldron,” “melting pot”, “Seething pot”, “deity”) - “… Jeremiah, what do you see…? “… I see a SEETHING POT poured out upon Judah”

2 kings 19azazeleatin wild honey and locustsshane and jessica knockseething potshemyazaewhalenocjenoch 10rev 9ex 121 chron 21jer 1
