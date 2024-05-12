BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

True, Biblical Salvation — You've Probably Never Heard This Before
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
563 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 12 months ago

“I’m not telling you you’re not saved…Jesus is.”
What exactly is true, Biblical salvation?
You might think you know, but Jesus told us false prophets would bring in a false, look-alike gospel that would fool the vast majority of Christians.

Be sure you are saved and not just think you are:
NarrowWayTruth.com

Source: excerpt from a Night Shadows Radio Show:
stewartcbest.substack.com

Video by: FollowsTheWay.com

Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able. (Luke 13:24)

And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart. (Jer 29:13)

Keywords
biblesalvationprophecyscripturesnarrowwaystewartbeststraitgate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy