Home Remedies

Learn about remedies you can make in your own home!
It is your responsibility to take a little extra time to take care of your body or to let a drug do the work for you.
Disease Management is what pills literally are.
The medical community thinks that the disease is what we need to fight - when what we need to do is create health in the system and the disease will die off.
Posted on YouTube: Nov 9, 2011
Banned from YouTube: Aug 21, 2023
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824
From the US: (619) 365 9003
From MX: (664) 686 1158
https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays - Closed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.