Part One , "America in the Valley of Decision" message he presented in 2016, "America in the Valley of Decision" You won't want to miss it.

Today, we will be sharing a timeless message that has appeared on previous editions of TruNews. We also present a message by Rick Wiles during one of our church services here in Vero Beach. It's a message he presented in 2016, "America in the Valley of Decision" You won't want to miss it.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Airdate. 11/24/2023
