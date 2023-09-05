Pt. 3 Geo-Fires: Burned Houses Not Trees Selective Fires - NOT DEW It's Flamethrowers - Watch And See - ROTM

[*recommend watch vid to the end - the end is important to see]

see: Agenda 21 Burn Down Your Town Pt. 1 & 2:

Brighteon: Pt. 1 Lahaina Maui Burn Down 'Controlled Demolition' [Flamethrowers] Tagged With 9/11 Numerology - We Did It.. August 2023

Brighteon: Pt. 2 Burned Up Melted Cars And Metals-- NOT DEW - it's Thermite - Watch And See

***

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2023/09/pt-3-geo-fires-burned-houses-not-trees.html



