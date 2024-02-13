BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Essential Energy Solutions Against the Disruptive Forces of EMF
Man-made electromagnetic radiation disrupts the balance of nature and compromises the well-being of all living systems on Earth. EMF induces friction, leading to reduced hydration levels. Essential Energy Solutions presents a unique biophotonic device, acting as a tuning fork for all living things, providing protection and stress mitigation against EMF.

Grounded in a robust scientific foundation that blends plasmonics and biophotonics, our technology has pioneered applied biophotonics since the early 1990s. Today, our versatile technology spans across various industries and markets, addressing the challenges posed by electromagnetic radiation.

Immerse your home in harmony and vitality, resonating with the principles found in pyramids and ancient power spots worldwide, historically known for promoting health and well-being throughout the ages.

