What We Currently Know About the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
3262 views • 03/27/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 26, 2024


A cargo ship that lost power has crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor, causing the entire bridge to collapse. Thankfully, traffic on the bridge was reportedly stopped before the crash. But the incident has many people asking: was this an accident or sabotage? Former assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley, who helped spread the word of the incident, joins the Glenn Beck Program to discuss what we currently know as the search and rescue operation continues.


Keywords
collapseaccidentsabotagetreasury secretarybaltimoreglenn beckcargo shipmonica crowleylost powerfrancis scott key bridge
