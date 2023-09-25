Catalina Stubbe: Moms For Liberty | The War For Our Children | Anatomy of the Church and State #21

Catalina Stubbe from Moms For Liberty joins the show to discuss the war over what is being taught to children in public schools, WHY this fight is important, and WHAT you and I, as good Christians, can do to help.





Catalina is a successful mother of four, rooted in her love of God and family. She has been featured on Fox & Friends with Kayleigh McEnany, War Room with Steve Bannon, Linea De Fuego (Univision) and more. She is a Colombian American businesswoman, journalist, philanthropist, strategy adviser, contributor and commentator, and humble servant to the Lord. She is also the Director of Hispanic Outreach at Moms For Liberty: An organization dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government





Topic Timeline





1:46 Catalina’s Faith journey

3:00 Inspired to join MomsforLiberty

4:32 Can no longer trust government and schools

6:56 Who’s in charge of children’s mental health?

8:55 Subliminal messaging

9:44 Sex education and grooming

10:55 Recreational sex

12:02 Graduating everyone

13:00 Critical Race Theory

14:55 Hispanics and Democrats

17:40 Hispanic outreach

19:15 MomsforLiberty accomplishments

21:40 Local elections matter

23:30 Backlash from the Left

26:35 Home schooling

31:01 Taking action

33:11 Join or create a chapter

34:18 Engaging elected officials

35:38 Encouraging parents

37:16 Government officials work for the people

38:15 Guest closing remarks

40:01 Closing prayer