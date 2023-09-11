The 9/11 Lie: Proof that 'a plane' did NOT go through the World Trade Center

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is from an excellent 4-hour documentary (2011) titled "9/11" The Great American Psy-Opera" done by Alexander "Ace" Baker. If I can find the link to the full documentary (which may have been deleted), I will post it. I think the title of the video when I downloaded it from YouTube a while back was simply "CGI" [computer-generated images], which I cannot find on YouTube at the moment. The 4-hour documentary may have been posted by TimTruth on his channel here: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/911-the-secrets-out:9
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News