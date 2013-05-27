[May 27, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 2 (9.7K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba go back to the beginning and discuss the rise and fall of the Nephilim. They then debate about whether or not there was a second incursion of angels mating with women. Finally, they conclude with a brief description of the Genesis 14 War, revealing what may perhaps be the greatest archaeological find of all time... that hasn't been found yet. (Sorry, Rob's Internet connection was not that good for this one).
