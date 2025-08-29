BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Catholic School Shooting, Ukraine War Endgame, FDA Officially Yanks Covid-19 EUA And More
The Appearance
The Appearance
209 views • 2 weeks ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 8.29.2025


REPORT ON SHOOTER AT CATHOLIC SCHOOL...

https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2025/08/28/report-attacker-who-opened-fire-during-catholic-school-mass-said-he-was-tired-of-being-trans/


600,000 CHINESE STUDENTS ALLOWED U.S. ENTRY

https://nypost.com/2025/08/26/us-news/trump-to-allow-600000-chinese-students-entry-to-us-for-college-as-trade-talks-with-china-press-on/


TWO POSSIBLE SCENARIOS RE: UKRAINE WAR

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/endgame-ukraine-war-two-possible-scenarios


FDA YANKS COVID SHOTS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/fda-yanks-covid-shots-emergency-use-authorizations-officially/


GABBARD UNCOVERS CONCEALED BURN BAG DOCUMENTS

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-08-28-dni-gabbard-uncovers-concealed-burn-bag-documents.html


MORE THAN 80 RABBIS URGE ISRAEL TO...

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250820-more-than-80-rabbis-urge-israel-to-address-starvation-denounce-settler-violence-in-gaza/


ISRAEL MILITARY CHIEF OPPOSES

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2025/08/israeli-military-chief-opposes-netanyahus-plan-to-occupy-all-of-gaza-report/


U.S. POLITICS, TRUMP, GAZA, BLAIR, JARED KUSHNER...

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-gaza-tony-blair-jared-kushner-b2815504.html


SOROS' RACKETEERING CHARGES

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5474433-trump-soros-racketeering-charges/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

trumpnewsrussiadreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsukrainesorosschool shootinggazacommentaryquestionstranscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezchinese studentsmailbag
