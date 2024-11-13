BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's Cabinet Picks Rock Establishment
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
173 followers
121 views • 6 months ago

November 13, 2024 - Oh, the howling in the media as Trump continues to announce his cabinet picks! He has wasted no time in announcing his cabinet appointments—and there are two that have the establishment beside themselves with outrage. Let’s look at who has been appointed, and the outcome of the Senate Majority Leader election.


Thanks for watching and praying!


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.


Keywords
newspoliticselection
