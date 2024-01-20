HAARP – Climate Weapon or Research Complex?

❓ Why do people still believe in the use of climate weapons?





📽️ This video provides a detailed explanation of why HAARP is simply not capable of causing deep-focus earthquakes that have occurred on our planet since 1995.





So, who benefits from spreading yet another piece of nonsense? Is it really much easier to blindly believe that someone can stop using weapons at any moment, and natural disasters will magically cease?





❗ Our task is to understand for ourselves what is happening with the climate and to convey this information to others in every possible way. A collective request for a solution to the problem and the participation of every individual are needed because our lives depend on it!





▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out", April 22, 2023





▶️ ️International online conference "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024", October 7, 2023





⏩ "It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate"





⏩ "We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2"





