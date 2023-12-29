The True Meaning of Worship: A Biblical Perspective

This video delves into the meaning of worship as detailed in various biblical verses. Understanding true worship involves not only praising and thanking God or presenting gifts, but also humbling oneself and observing total obedience to God's commands.
The speaker exhibits stories from the bible that highlight this, such as the exemplification of the wise men's adoration of Jesus, the interaction between Jesus and Satan, and Peter's redirection of Cornelius's worship.
Furthermore, the importance of self-giving and practicing carefulness with self-interest is discussed. Finally, the speaker encourages us to follow God's leading and commit to right giving, right learning, and right serving in our worship, and ends with a heartfelt prayer for understanding and guidance.
00:00 Introduction to Worship
00:59 Understanding Worship in the Bible
04:15 Worship through Giving
05:50 The Struggle with Self in Worship
06:30 Expressions of Worship: Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh
07:23 Divine Warnings and Obedience
09:09 God's Guidance through Dreams
10:46 Choosing God's Way over Man's Way
11:11 Closing Prayer and Blessing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.