Trending: Ep64: US Strikes, Neuralink Brain Chips, & Giuffre Crash Continues To Confuse

Ickonic
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Richard look at the trending stories of the day...
- US bombs a reservoir in Yemen, denying 50,000 people their only water source.
- Neuralink going full transhumanist.
- UK eco power station receiving 1 million pounds a day in tax payer subsidies, while making 3 million a day In profits.
- Virginia Giuffre car crash story continues to confuse.
