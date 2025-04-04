Trending: Ep64: US Strikes, Neuralink Brain Chips, & Giuffre Crash Continues To Confuse

Ickonic





On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Richard look at the trending stories of the day...





- US bombs a reservoir in Yemen, denying 50,000 people their only water source.





- Neuralink going full transhumanist.

- UK eco power station receiving 1 million pounds a day in tax payer subsidies, while making 3 million a day In profits.

- Virginia Giuffre car crash story continues to confuse.





