UNIPARTY POLITICS with Bill Coate - Colonel USMS (ret)

The left/right paradigm is used as a mechanism to manage society through a false sense that we can “throw the bums out” to make things better.!

When we turn over the rocks to expose the creatures under them, we find that although there might be a minor political difference, most are on board with government control and progressive ideology. In fact, most Establishment Republicans are as dangerous to Americans as the Marxist Democrat Party, because they deceive conservative voters by claiming to be pro-constitutionalists and conservatives when they are not.

The lesser of 2 evils always ends in evil, it just takes a bit longer for right/left paradigm true believers to understand how badly they have been getting screwed by establishment politicians of both parties.

