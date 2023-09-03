WoW! BULLSEYE! Russian 'ISKANDER' Missile Destroyed Headquarters With Generals Inside In 'POKROVSK'!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The beginning of autumn brought with it terrible consequences for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It became known that Russian intelligence managed to pull off a brilliant operation to detect and destroy the officers not only of the Ukrainian army but also of representatives of Western countries. So it turned out that for several months Russian intelligence had been tracking the accumulation of high-ranking officers of the enemy army overseeing the fighting in the Donetsk direction. The main difficulty of the operation was that the enemy generals constantly changed their so-called headquarters, not staying in one place for more than 24 hours.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN