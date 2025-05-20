💥🇺🇦 Iskander Strike Wipes Out Ukrainian Special Forces Camp in Sumy Region.

The strike reportedly eliminated up to 70 personnel, destroyed 10 vehicles, and took out an ammunition depot.

Here's Ukraine's response to this Wipe Out:

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian Officials Lash Out After Russian Strike on Sumy Training Ground

Ukrainian political and military figures reacted with outrage and frustration following a Russian missile strike on a training base near Shostka, Sumy region. (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/148553) The strike, reportedly carried out by an Iskander missile during live exercises, resulted in the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers.

Former Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Dmytro Hnap acknowledged the "possibility of the strike," citing local sources reporting a ballistic missile hit on an “industrial facility” near Shostka.

“It’s likely another tragedy with mass casualties among Ukrainian soldiers,” Hnap wrote.

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla indirectly confirmed the incident and blamed the military leadership in a heated post:

“How many more people have to die? How many more idiotic orders? Arrogance and death, arrogance and death—how much longer until Syrskyi is fired, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych?”

MP Oleksii Honcharenko also confirmed the attack:

“The Russians hit a training ground in Sumy with an Iskander missile—right in the middle of our exercises. The site is just 45 km from the Russian border. A drone hovered for hours, adjusting the strike. This is insane. They were training on the front line."

Ukrainian blogger Serhii Naumovych added:

“Brilliant idea—gather hundreds of recruits 45 km from the border, line them up in formation, feed them together—and do it all without air defense, like it’s 2013."

Up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the strike. Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented.

Adding:

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, orders an investigation into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which killed 13 US servicemen and 170 civilians.

Secretary Hegseth Statement Directing DOD Review of U.S. Military Withdrawal From Afghanistan

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4193103/secretary-hegseth-statement-directing-dod-review-of-us-military-withdrawal-from/

Adding:

Syria Update: Attack on Russian Post Near Hmeimim Airbase

Around 5 a.m., armed militants attacked a Russian military post on the perimeter of the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. They breached the fence and began throwing grenades. A firefight broke out, with a sniper also firing on Russian personnel.

The attack was repelled. Unconfirmed reports suggest Russian casualties include 2 killed and 4–5 wounded.

Two of the attackers were killed. Their bodies were later claimed by representatives of the former HTS (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) authorities, who denied any involvement in the incident but requested the remains be returned.

Recently, HTS militants had tightened checkpoints and inspections around the Russian base, officially citing “security reasons.”

After the clash, Russian-language radio channels picked up calls with an accented voice urging: “Russians, surrender.”

Despite the attack, transport flights at the base continue without interruption. Russian command appears to have accepted HTS's explanation.

As for HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani—it's unclear whether he has lost control or is deliberately provoking such incidents to later disown and eliminate the attackers.









