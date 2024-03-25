That dog knelt at my feet to ask us to save her and her poor friend

Pitiful Animal





March 23, 2024





Two volunteers from @_animal_care went to the border area to rescue stray dogs

The stray dogs there had a harsh life and no one cared about them

They found Esma first, she was lying next to the wall and was delighted when someone noticed her

Esma had severe fungal infection, along with scabies all over her body, causing most of her hair to fall out

She hadn't eaten anything for days, she was very thin and fragile

The girl showed no fear when someone came. She was very happy when she received help from volunteers

Similarly, they also found Naala not far away. She also wagged her tail happily when someone cared about her

Both dogs had the same pitiful situation. They were all lonely and starving for a long time

Their best food before was just the bread crumbs people threw away

The volunteers were all in tears as they watched the poor dogs eat in a hurry

They then took both dogs to the hospital for a health check

