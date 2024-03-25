That dog knelt at my feet to ask us to save her and her poor friend

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
March 23, 2024
Two volunteers from @_animal_care went to the border area to rescue stray dogs
The stray dogs there had a harsh life and no one cared about them
They found Esma first, she was lying next to the wall and was delighted when someone noticed her
Esma had severe fungal infection, along with scabies all over her body, causing most of her hair to fall out
She hadn't eaten anything for days, she was very thin and fragile
The girl showed no fear when someone came. She was very happy when she received help from volunteers
Similarly, they also found Naala not far away. She also wagged her tail happily when someone cared about her
Both dogs had the same pitiful situation. They were all lonely and starving for a long time
Their best food before was just the bread crumbs people threw away
The volunteers were all in tears as they watched the poor dogs eat in a hurry
They then took both dogs to the hospital for a health check
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMwMSuFxGbg