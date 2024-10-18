BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Faith in Action: Trusting God and Doing Good
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
17 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we dive into how faith can lead to real change in our lives. We talk about a woman from the Bible who was healed because of her faith in Jesus. You'll learn why it's important not just to believe, but also to act on your faith by doing good things. We'll also share everyday examples, like sitting on a chair or going to the doctor, to explain how faith works. This episode is about trusting God's word and showing your faith through your actions, even when things seem impossible.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose of Devotion
00:18 The Woman with the Issue of Blood: A Testament of Faith
00:52 Understanding Faith: Alive or Deceased?
02:24 Illustrations of Everyday Faith
04:54 Faith in Action: The Role of Good Works
05:17 Faith and Good Works: A Divine Partnership
06:56 The True Purpose of Jesus' Mission
07:43 Living Faith: Evidence Through Actions
08:14 Faith in Action: Practical Examples
08:45 Faith's Greatest Test: The Impossible
09:40 Elijah's Faith: A Biblical Case Study
11:11 Sharing the Message: A Call to Action

Keywords
miraclesjesus christhealingdevotioninspirationfaithencouragementspiritual growthchristian livinggood worksbiblical scripturetrust in godpersonal testimoniespractical applicationsimportance of action
