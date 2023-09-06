The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 286 - Blood!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i’m going to look at the subject of BLOOD and as usual it will be an overview from a Biblical standpoint as this is also a very extensive subject. There is the material science understanding of blood as well as the spiritual understanding of blood from scripture. We don’t have to look far to find the references to BLOOD in popular culture and that is what i’m mostly concerned with here. BLOOD is everywhere on social media channels. There has been a wave of movies and music produced that centers around the concept of blood in both content and title. There has been a quiet but steady obsession with blood in society for a host of different reasons.
