© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rise of American Satanism
This film exposes the slow infestation of Satanism into the West, highlighted around the 1990's. What some now mockingly dub "The Satanic Panic", this video demonstrates was a very warranted fear, proven by the even more debased and evil American culture we find ourselves in just a few short decades later.