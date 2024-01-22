P.4 BIG PHARMA MUST ADORE BIG JOHN (FLINT): HE ALWAYS HAS THIS MESSAGE, implicit or explicit, ‘GET VACCINATED/BOOSTED: never reports both sides of the argument MVI_7572

Create New Account
P.4 BIG PHARMA MUST ADORE BIG JOHN (FLINT): HE ALWAYS HAS THIS MESSAGE, implicit or explicit, 'GET VACCINATED/BOOSTED: never reports both sides of the argument
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5c064c57-9772-40d5-8d9b-fd09d39ed859

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/93638b51-f089-4d6b-8e5f-c52fb088a377

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f568733a-5503-4b95-9f7d-d863f2f209ea

John Flint never stops, putting his byline to a page 5 article in the 14th January 2024 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ’12 COVID deaths in first week of 2024’. There is always this message, among others, in his many Covid-19 related reports: GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED. His one-sided presentations in favour of repeat Covid ‘vaccinations’ are dangerous and disgusting. Is he a brainwashed innocent, a bought-off shill, inept, or a combination of these?

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of John Flint and the medical persons and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.

