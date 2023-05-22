'A FALLING AWAY" - THE RISE OF EVIL AND DEGENERACY IN SOCIETY

#GAY #FALLING #USA

Today's word: A FALLING AWAY- Spirits of sexual immorality will ruin the natural order. In times to come society will degenerate to the point of satanic madness and heart-breaking acceptance of evil- every wicked thing will be allowed and made legal- nothing will be taboo. Children will be prey and predator, man will lie with animals, and sexual appetites that were once hated will become law. God's image will be heavily attacked on earth, Yah will step back and let the lust of man's heart manifest itself and destroy him. "As it was in the Days of Noah, so shall it be at the coming of the Son of Man." (Matthew 24:37)





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





THIS VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN. It is your responsibility as an adult to moderate and mediate what your children consume. They need to be prepared for the future so as not to be unwitting casualties of it, but, they also need to be protected from the blunt realities of what life ahead will be like. BE A PARENT, find the middle line and teach your children, amen.





