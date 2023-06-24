Roseanne on the UN, their religion - Luciferianism, and power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roseanne on the UN, their religion, and power:
"They don't care about gay people or black people. They care about power. They care about degeneracy caused by their love of unfettered power. The UN is the most corrupt abysmal beast on the face of the earth. The UN is based on Lucifer. They are Luciferians. That's all they care about. Lucifer is the illuminated one that they all care about. They're religious. They care about their religion more than they care about money. Their religion is a blood letting cult and they don't care about people like us."
Source @Business of Truth