The Commonality of 9-11, Malaysian Flight MH370, L.A. Fires, & UFOs

The important significance here with this 'Smoking Gun' is that someone or a group purposely released these videos of the Malaysian Flight 370 being TAKEN into a higher dimension. This indicates to me that THEIR secrecy has broken down by some within it who want the Public made aware of this Operation OR a separate BreakAway civilization interceded to save/rescue a Chinese advanced tech group who had been targeted by a covert Black Ops plan to TAKE-OUT/murder them. Either way, the Public should take note so they can now advance rather than remain as a 'Slave-Citizen' due to The One World Coporatocracy which is not actually covert! THEIR Klaus Schwab, head of the WEF, has put the Public on NOTICED that "They will own nothing & be happy" being programmed/brainwashed that they need to continue to be controlled by an Elite Cabal because said owns The One World Corporation & all who pledge allegiance to THEM & their corporate/commerce War Flag... a rendition from the East India Trading Co. Flag (stripes horizontal).

Recently, the noted drone activity over New Jersey & elsewhere, has been the same release/sign by a BreakAway. Although, The Elite Cabal who has been burning-out, bombing Gaza/elsewhere, or weather-warfare targeting large areas to clear them for THEIR 15 minute Cities, put up 20-50 of THEIR type of drones for everyone of the BreakAway's so as to confuse the situation so the Public would do nothing for themselves to break-out from this Prison-Planet.

Researcher's link: https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/ashton-forbes/

https://www.youtube.com/@justxashton

Jim Stone: https://www.voterig.com/.ud5.html

Regarding Gaza: https://annavonreitz.com/preplanned.pdf

Genocide: https://annavonreitz.com/knowinggenocide.pdf





What we have here: A privately owned Corporation is maintained via legal contracts. Have you been mislead?: This is NOT a government by the people for the people. The underlings who have contracts with said---US voters/residents/US Citizens/applicants---are pledged to IT=seen/treated as being owned by that (SATANIC-like [FICTIONAL=NOT living] ENTITY) One World Corporatocracy! Therefore, legally, those pledged allegiance cannot be considered "treasonist"/traitors-of-a-Nation; as they are merely under "voluntary" contract.

By officially recording as having revoked/rescinded/nullified your 14th Amendment Citizenship---you are lawfully no longer under voluntary slavery=Prison Planet=in debt to the "Elite"=ThePowersThatWere.

Some people are incapable of self-governing their lives & need a Big Brother to enslave them... Thus, the Corporatocrarats feed them B.S. Must we all be treated equal by THEM Elite??





New news: After producing this video & text I read Fiduciary Anna Von Reitz's new articles written earlier:

http://annavonreitz.com/choiceisyours.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/afdlaunched.pdf