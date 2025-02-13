The Commonality of 9-11, Malaysian Flight MH370, L.A. Fires, & UFOs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The important significance here with this 'Smoking Gun' is that someone or a group purposely released these videos of the Malaysian Flight 370 being TAKEN into a higher dimension. This indicates to me that THEIR secrecy has broken down by some within it who want the Public made aware of this Operation OR a separate BreakAway civilization interceded to save/rescue a Chinese advanced tech group who had been targeted by a covert Black Ops plan to TAKE-OUT/murder them. Either way, the Public should take note so they can now advance rather than remain as a 'Slave-Citizen' due to The One World Coporatocracy which is not actually covert! THEIR Klaus Schwab, head of the WEF, has put the Public on NOTICED that "They will own nothing & be happy" being programmed/brainwashed that they need to continue to be controlled by an Elite Cabal because said owns The One World Corporation & all who pledge allegiance to THEM & their corporate/commerce War Flag... a rendition from the East India Trading Co. Flag (stripes horizontal).
Recently, the noted drone activity over New Jersey & elsewhere, has been the same release/sign by a BreakAway. Although, The Elite Cabal who has been burning-out, bombing Gaza/elsewhere, or weather-warfare targeting large areas to clear them for THEIR 15 minute Cities, put up 20-50 of THEIR type of drones for everyone of the BreakAway's so as to confuse the situation so the Public would do nothing for themselves to break-out from this Prison-Planet.
Researcher's link: https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/ashton-forbes/
https://www.youtube.com/@justxashton
Jim Stone: https://www.voterig.com/.ud5.html
Regarding Gaza: https://annavonreitz.com/preplanned.pdf
Genocide: https://annavonreitz.com/knowinggenocide.pdf
What we have here: A privately owned Corporation is maintained via legal contracts. Have you been mislead?: This is NOT a government by the people for the people. The underlings who have contracts with said---US voters/residents/US Citizens/applicants---are pledged to IT=seen/treated as being owned by that (SATANIC-like [FICTIONAL=NOT living] ENTITY) One World Corporatocracy! Therefore, legally, those pledged allegiance cannot be considered "treasonist"/traitors-of-a-Nation; as they are merely under "voluntary" contract.
By officially recording as having revoked/rescinded/nullified your 14th Amendment Citizenship---you are lawfully no longer under voluntary slavery=Prison Planet=in debt to the "Elite"=ThePowersThatWere.
Some people are incapable of self-governing their lives & need a Big Brother to enslave them... Thus, the Corporatocrarats feed them B.S. Must we all be treated equal by THEM Elite??
New news: After producing this video & text I read Fiduciary Anna Von Reitz's new articles written earlier:
http://annavonreitz.com/choiceisyours.pdf