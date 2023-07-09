BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Three Huge Planets and a Manufactured Sun Very Close to Earth in Our Sky - Prepare for tsunamis and more all over the world. All are expected to drown on coastlines. Move to higher ground.
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
07/09/2023

Get prepared for tsunamis and more all over the world. It is believed that this will wipe out all life on all coastlines and reduce the world population by 90%.

These are FAA.gov webcam pictures of huge planets in our sky. Due to their greater mass and thus magnet pulls/push on Earth, we are experiencing increased Volcanoes and Earthquakes.

This is a mirror video found originally at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARU58xG7Yr4
Holiness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynZJM4fgKTo

newssciencebiblenibiruwormwoodtechnologyprophecyscripturemoonearthquakescanadafaaalaskavolcanoesplanet-xthe-destroyerincoming-solar-systemartificial-suneternal-soulmanufactured-sunearths-corehigh-windswarming-oceansoceans-heating-upice-caps-melting
