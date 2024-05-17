BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FIGHTING THE NEW WORLD disORDER - NEVER FORGET WHAT THEY DID !
Failure Of Fear
87 views • 12 months ago

THE LOCK DOWN SPECIAL

Here is a tribute Music-Video to my old friend DAIZY 1972 - 2024 EXALTED !

Music Video By : EXALTED 'Fighting The World' cover song recorded live in 1991 By EXALTED

'Fighting The World' Original Version Recorded By MANOWAR 1987


LYRICS

Fighting the world every single day Fighting the world for the right to play

Heavy metal in my brain I'm fighting for metal 'cause it's here to stay

Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting the world

Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting

Fight for a living, fighting the world


Now people keep asking if we're gonna change I look 'em in the eye tell 'em no way

Stripes on a tiger don't wash away Manowar's made of steel not clay

Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting the world


Fight for a living, fighting the world Fight yeah


See my brother standing by my side

Only got one thing on our mind

Radio playing this nation wide

Turn it up louder 'till we all get fried


Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting the world

Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting

exaltedfighting the worldmanowar
