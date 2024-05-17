FIGHTING THE NEW WORLD disORDER - NEVER FORGET WHAT THEY DID !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LOCK DOWN SPECIAL
Here is a tribute Music-Video to my old friend DAIZY 1972 - 2024 EXALTED !
Music Video By : EXALTED 'Fighting The World' cover song recorded live in 1991 By EXALTED
'Fighting The World' Original Version Recorded By MANOWAR 1987
LYRICS
Fighting the world every single day Fighting the world for the right to play
Heavy metal in my brain I'm fighting for metal 'cause it's here to stay
Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting the world
Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting
Fight for a living, fighting the world
Now people keep asking if we're gonna change I look 'em in the eye tell 'em no way
Stripes on a tiger don't wash away Manowar's made of steel not clay
Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting the world
Fight for a living, fighting the world Fight yeah
See my brother standing by my side
Only got one thing on our mind
Radio playing this nation wide
Turn it up louder 'till we all get fried
Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting the world
Fighting, fighting, fighting the world I've been fighting