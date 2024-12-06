BBC: believing her microphone was muted, said "I swear, if we talk about Ukraine again today, I'll f*cking shoot myself"

"I swear, if we talk about Ukraine again today, I'll fucking shoot myself."

BBC Business Today presenter Michelle Flory, believing her microphone was muted, said during the intro:

