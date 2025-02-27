Trump Dictator or Laws and Orders? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 43

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Dictator or Laws and Orders?
- Join Derek Johnson in Orlando, Florida March 3rd and at Mara Lago
- Patriot podcasters and journalists are being vetted for the media center to report live from GITMO
- Paradigm shifting moment underway ushering in the “Golden Age”
- The origins of COG discussed – War Powers Act – Tariffs – Presidential
Emergency Act – The suspension clause
- Civilian law vs. Military law
- Biden did not revoke eight key DJT EO’s while in office – What does this tell you?
- 500,000 indictments – civilian or military courts?
- Will violent opposition in a kinetic war lead to mass POW detainees at GITMO?
- What is Title 10 when and why was this invoked and by whom?
- Military defying CIC DJT’s orders?
- Will the Constitutional Republic be restored?
