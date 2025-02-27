Trump Dictator or Laws and Orders? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 43

Trump Dictator or Laws and Orders?





- Join Derek Johnson in Orlando, Florida March 3rd and at Mara Lago





- Patriot podcasters and journalists are being vetted for the media center to report live from GITMO





- Paradigm shifting moment underway ushering in the “Golden Age”





- The origins of COG discussed – War Powers Act – Tariffs – Presidential

Emergency Act – The suspension clause





- Civilian law vs. Military law





- Biden did not revoke eight key DJT EO’s while in office – What does this tell you?





- 500,000 indictments – civilian or military courts?





- Will violent opposition in a kinetic war lead to mass POW detainees at GITMO?





- What is Title 10 when and why was this invoked and by whom?





- Military defying CIC DJT’s orders?





- Will the Constitutional Republic be restored?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



