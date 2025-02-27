BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Dictator or Laws and Orders? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 43
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
6 months ago

Trump Dictator or Laws and Orders?


- Join Derek Johnson in Orlando, Florida March 3rd and at Mara Lago


- Patriot podcasters and journalists are being vetted for the media center to report live from GITMO


- Paradigm shifting moment underway ushering in the “Golden Age”


- The origins of COG discussed – War Powers Act – Tariffs – Presidential

Emergency Act – The suspension clause


- Civilian law vs. Military law


- Biden did not revoke eight key DJT EO’s while in office – What does this tell you?


- 500,000 indictments – civilian or military courts?


- Will violent opposition in a kinetic war lead to mass POW detainees at GITMO?


- What is Title 10 when and why was this invoked and by whom?


- Military defying CIC DJT’s orders?


- Will the Constitutional Republic be restored?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


orlando rallyparadigm shiftmilitary tribunalsconstitutional republicgolden agewar powers actbiden executive ordersderek johnsonmar-a-lago eventgitmo mediamilitary vs civilian lawpresidential emergency actdjt policiestitle 10pow detaineespatriot journalists
