Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 12, 2023
California legislators continue their reign of vaccine mandate terror with the proposed Assembly Bill 659, which would require children to be vaccinated for HPV before entering 8th grade. Attorney, Michael Baum, Esq., discusses his law firm's fight to block this bill, which would stop countless crippling injuries, especially in the absence of proof of efficacy.
POSTED: March 10, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckpik-new-ca-bill-seeks-to-mandate-dangerous-hpv-vaccine.html