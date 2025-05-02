BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Turns out with GMO seeds - The biggest concern is that some of these crops already have a pesticide in them
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
140 views • 4 months ago

WOW 🚨 Take the time to listen to this

“Turns out the GMO seeds — The biggest concern is that some of these crops already have a pesticide in them

There's a certain crop called BT-Corn and it has a BT Gene. When the insects eat this corn, it makes their stomachs explode. What I think is really interesting about this is that what it's doing is it's creating holes in the stomach lining of the bugs

Something that Americans are dealing with right now at really high rates is something called leaky gut syndrome and that means that if we're getting holes in the lining of our intestines.

Why did we think that this would affect insects and not affect humans?“

Source @Hidden Truth

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

gmopesticidesleaky gut
