Turns out with GMO seeds - The biggest concern is that some of these crops already have a pesticide in them

WOW 🚨 Take the time to listen to this
“Turns out the GMO seeds — The biggest concern is that some of these crops already have a pesticide in them
There's a certain crop called BT-Corn and it has a BT Gene. When the insects eat this corn, it makes their stomachs explode. What I think is really interesting about this is that what it's doing is it's creating holes in the stomach lining of the bugs
Something that Americans are dealing with right now at really high rates is something called leaky gut syndrome and that means that if we're getting holes in the lining of our intestines.
Why did we think that this would affect insects and not affect humans?“
