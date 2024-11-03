Biden Says He'd Like to Smack Some Ass

Biden Says He'd Like to Smack Trump & Republicans in the Ass.

Election's getting weirder and weirder every day.

In a speech on the campaign trail for Kamala Harris, President Biden said Trump and Republicans 'are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass'.

"He called me “gay” and now he wants to touch my ass 🤣🤣🥲🥲"

