Do Not Poke a Bear or Anger we Irish - Irish are BURNING DOWN Foreign Invader Camps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In case you've been living under a rock (believe mainstream "news" (propaganda)), this is not about legal immigration of families. It's about hostile jihadists invading the homes of infidels and waging jihad on the streets of civilized people.
My source: https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1790791929812156444
See more here - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s