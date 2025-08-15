20 Things I Learned Living in Thailand for 20 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As an American living in Thailand for nearly half my life, I’ve had some fascinating and unusual experiences which have given me unique insights and a perspective worth sharing...
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay
0:13 - 1 The Land of Smiles
1:55 - 2 The Customer isn’t Always Right
3:44 - 3 Leave Your Ego at the Door
6:37 - 4 Fluency in a Second Language is a Super Power
9:36 - 5 English is a Difficult and Illogical Language
12:36 - 6 Climate Controls Culture
15:25 - 7 Minimalist Living
17:34 - 8 American Women are Overly Masculine
18:59 - 9 Different Kinds of Freedom
21:02 - 10 Motorbike Travel is Too Risky
22:44 - 11 The Wai vs The Handshake
24:15 - 12 Spray guns vs Toilet Paper
25:33 - 13 Asian Food vs American Asian Food
27:10 - 14 Quality over Quantity
28:35 - 15 Individuality vs Collectivism
30:19 - 16 Food Freedom
31:44 - 17 Seasonal Affective Disorder is Real
33:20 - 18 Meditation
34:31 - 19 Mai Pen Rai
36:03 - 20 There’s No Place Like Home
#thailand #thai #thailandtravel