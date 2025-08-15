20 Things I Learned Living in Thailand for 20 Years

As an American living in Thailand for nearly half my life, I’ve had some fascinating and unusual experiences which have given me unique insights and a perspective worth sharing...





0:13 - 1 The Land of Smiles

1:55 - 2 The Customer isn’t Always Right

3:44 - 3 Leave Your Ego at the Door

6:37 - 4 Fluency in a Second Language is a Super Power

9:36 - 5 English is a Difficult and Illogical Language

12:36 - 6 Climate Controls Culture

15:25 - 7 Minimalist Living

17:34 - 8 American Women are Overly Masculine

18:59 - 9 Different Kinds of Freedom

21:02 - 10 Motorbike Travel is Too Risky

22:44 - 11 The Wai vs The Handshake

24:15 - 12 Spray guns vs Toilet Paper

25:33 - 13 Asian Food vs American Asian Food

27:10 - 14 Quality over Quantity

28:35 - 15 Individuality vs Collectivism

30:19 - 16 Food Freedom

31:44 - 17 Seasonal Affective Disorder is Real

33:20 - 18 Meditation

34:31 - 19 Mai Pen Rai

36:03 - 20 There’s No Place Like Home





