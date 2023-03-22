NET ZERO: THE WEF DIGITAL ENDGAME - 5G KILL SWITCH CONNECTS DIGITISED HUMANS, MONEY & TRANSPORT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fantastic presentation by Mark Steele on the World Economic Forum's vision for the future; Agenda 2030. 15 minute cities where 5G will track and trace humans, digital ID and digital currency, the Climate CO2 Con, and the 5G directional energy weapon. NET ZERO = ZERO FREEDOM.PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.
THE DIGITAL CITY RADIATION DEATH ZONE - DIRTY RADIATION AIR TO EXTERMINATE THE INHABITANTS - YOUR LOCAL COUNCIL HAVE BEEN WEAPONIZED TO ATTACK YOU WITH THEIR NET ZERO ATTACK - BE THE RESISTANCE WHILE YOU CAN - [email protected]
