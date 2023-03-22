BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NET ZERO: THE WEF DIGITAL ENDGAME - 5G KILL SWITCH CONNECTS DIGITISED HUMANS, MONEY & TRANSPORT
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 03/22/2023

Fantastic presentation by Mark Steele on the World Economic Forum's vision for the future; Agenda 2030. 15 minute cities where 5G will track and trace humans, digital ID and digital currency, the Climate CO2 Con, and the 5G directional energy weapon. NET ZERO = ZERO FREEDOM.PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.


THE DIGITAL CITY RADIATION DEATH ZONE - DIRTY RADIATION AIR TO EXTERMINATE THE INHABITANTS - YOUR LOCAL COUNCIL HAVE BEEN WEAPONIZED TO ATTACK YOU WITH THEIR NET ZERO ATTACK - BE THE RESISTANCE WHILE YOU CAN - [email protected]

Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4

Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbible5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21smart citiesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm lieshunger gamesdna manipulationcovid hoaxemrsc-ovid hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy