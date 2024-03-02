UK’s ONS CHANGES FORMULA TO HIDE EXCESS DEATHS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Mar 1, 2024
With the urgent signal of surging excess deaths after the COVID shot rollout, the UK’s ONS has changed its formula to hide the increase, rather than address the elephant in the room.
#ExcessDeaths #ONS
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gnuqf-uks-ons-changes-formula-to-hide-excess-deaths.html