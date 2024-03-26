Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 49 - The Red Heifer and The Triumphal Entry - Tuesday March 26, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks about the meaning of The Red Heifer and how it aligns with End Time prophecy. And how the prophecy of Yeshua on the colt works itself into the prophetic scriptures. And we will be reading from the scriptures from Numbers 19: 1-22; Matthew 21: 1-11; Zechariah 9: 9 - 10; Mark 11: 1-11; Luke 19: 28-44; John 12: 12-19.

