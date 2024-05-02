Myocarditis in children | This is programming at a new level!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Myocarditis in children
This is programming/gaslighting at a new level!!
How many of you had heard the medical term “myocarditis” before experimental mRNA injections?
Answer: Not much. There are now advertisements on television warning of this heart disease in children.
Source @Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/