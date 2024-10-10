BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Smotrich's "radical vision" for the Jewish state - includes "all Palestinian lands, but also lands in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
111 views • 7 months ago

“It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus” - Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich

Smotrich’s “radical vision” for the Jewish state - includes “all Palestinian lands, but also lands in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt.”

Another video description:  Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has made a bold and contentious statement outlining his vision for a Jewish state that expands beyond Israel's current borders to encompass neighboring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, and parts of Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

I want a Jewish state. It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus. Only Jerusalem, until Damascus.

Adding:

Turkish President Erdogan: 

"Israel is a Zionist terrorist organization, and Hamas is fighting for freedom and to defend the honor of the Islamic world, and we know that Hamas is also fighting for Türkiye; because we will be the next place that Israel will set its eyes on under the Israeli expansionist policy."

