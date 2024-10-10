© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus” - Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich
Smotrich’s “radical vision” for the Jewish state - includes “all Palestinian lands, but also lands in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt.”
Another video description: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has made a bold and contentious statement outlining his vision for a Jewish state that expands beyond Israel's current borders to encompass neighboring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, and parts of Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.
I want a Jewish state. It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus. Only Jerusalem, until Damascus.
Adding:
Turkish President Erdogan:
"Israel is a Zionist terrorist organization, and Hamas is fighting for freedom and to defend the honor of the Islamic world, and we know that Hamas is also fighting for Türkiye; because we will be the next place that Israel will set its eyes on under the Israeli expansionist policy."