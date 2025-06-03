BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
33b Worship of God
prayersradio
prayersradio
2 views • 3 months ago

Worship of God, That there is a God or First Cause, no one can doubt. That the Being Whom we call God really exists from eternity to eternity is self-evident. In every age, people have worshipped some kind of Deity. It is true that as the evolution of man has progressed the idea of God has expanded, and the more that people have realized of life, and of nature and her laws, the clearer has been the concept of Deity, for this is the logical result of an unfolding mentality.  .,, Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition page 33 b,. Worship of God,, Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
