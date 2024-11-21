Jews Created the Pfizer and Moderna Covid Vaccines

Worth repeating....



Those that have not been vaccinated with viral mRNA, and don't have genomic inserts in their DNA, would be considered a “human organism,” and as such can not be patented. However some legal experts say that it is entirely possible that any people that contain modified genes can indeed be patented!

https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2021/07/08/big-pharma-mrna-vaccine-will-be-used-to-patent-humans/

"Any politician or scientist who tells you these [GMO] products are safe is either very stupid or lying."

- David Suzuki, CC, OBC, Ph.D LLD, Geneticist

