How Long Lord Part 2 - Voices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is happening to someone I know very well. He is a normal, level headed person and I have known him a long time. This is NOT NORMAL... for him or anyone!
Ask Jesus for discernment over every thought that enters our mind.
We better figure this out and get out our sword... https://www.bitchute.com/video/TTQXkYI3Ia7n/