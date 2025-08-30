BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Jew Converts to Islam After 60 Years – I Saw Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the Bible!
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
5 views • 2 weeks ago
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:41Who is Abu Mujahid?

02:37What was your religious life like before Islam?

06:28How did your journey to Islam begin?

08:59Was that the moment you felt that Islam was 100% true?

10:13Can you take us back to those moments, the moment you pronounced your Shahada?

11:38How did your family and the people around you react to your conversion to Islam?

12:14Have you ever regretted becoming Muslim?

13:01Have you ever experienced a special connection with Allah?

15:24What about your experiences after becoming Muslim?

16:33What is the greatest goal in life for a Jew?

17:27What can you tell us about Israel and what is their mentality?

