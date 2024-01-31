Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. James Thorp-Excess Death-All Cause Mortality After Covid Vaccine
channel image
The Truth Expedition
11 Subscribers
181 views
Published 25 days ago

In this episode, you'll see absolute evidence that 'they' knew the jabs were dangerous but pushed them anyway. Dr. James Thorp is an extensively published physician from Florida. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology as well as a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, who has practiced obstetrics for over 44 years.

In his practice, he would see 6,000–7,000 high-risk pregnant patients a year, and since the COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out, he has witnessed many more cases of fetal deaths and miscarriages inside mothers. Attempts to quantify these adverse effects are hampered by the imposition of September 2021 gag orders on physicians and nurses. Dr. Thorp is a hero who was terminated from his job for no reason other than speaking the truth. You can follow Dr. Thorp on X. His handle is @jathorpmfm

Keywords
vaccine genocideplandemicdr thorpexcess death

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket