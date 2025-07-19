BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A ‘Treasonous Conspiracy’ Making Watergate Look Like Child’s Play?
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
409 views • 2 months ago

In a stunning declassification, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has pulled back the curtain on what she calls a calculated effort by the Obama administration to manipulate intelligence surrounding the 2016 election. According to newly released documents, early assessments from multiple agencies concluded that Russia’s cyber activities had no impact on the election outcome. But within days, the narrative flipped—fueling claims of Russian interference aimed at helping Trump win. Behind the shift? A high-level White House meeting, political pressure, and the controversial Steele Dossier. Gabbard accuses top officials of burying inconvenient truths and politicizing intelligence for partisan gain. As investigations into figures like Brennan and Comey ramp up, questions mount: was this a misstep—or something far more sinister? The stakes for democratic accountability couldn't be higher.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/bonus-a-treasonous-conspiracy-making

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcastobama administrationtruthusamediamagawokeelection interferenceintelligence communitytulsi gabbardrussian collusion hoaxpolitical corruptiondeclassified documentsdeep state exposedneomarxismicafraudweaponized intelligence
