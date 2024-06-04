Hezbollah Carries Out Their 2000th Operation Against jEEW Military Weaklings





Goal card | The Israeli drone "Hermes 900 - Kochav"





Operation No. 2000 | Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance to shoot down an enemy drone belonging to the Israeli enemy army, type "HERMES 900", in the Lebanese airspace.





2000 operations... and this will not be enough. 2024/06/01





